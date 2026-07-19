Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to an advanced screening of One Night Only!

One Night Only

This week when you listen to Abby Jessen middays on B98.5, you could win two tickets to an advanced screening of One Night Only on August 4th at 7pm at Regal Atlantic Station!

One Night Only hits theaters on August 7th. Rated R.

*Please note/as always, RSVPs do NOT guarantee seats at the screening. The theater is overbooked to ensure capacity and seating is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. You and your guests must enter the auditorium together.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/20/26-07/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to an advanced screening of One Night Only on August 4th at 7pm at Regal Atlantic Station. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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