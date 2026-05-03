“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win a Spa Sydell Gift Card for Mother’s Day!

Spa Sydell Mother's Day

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a $100 gift card to Spa Sydell. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

What Mom really wants this Mother’s Day is a Gift Card from SpaSydell, Atlanta’s favorite spa destination.

Let her Choose from DaySpa, medspa or wellness services. It’s the BEST gift you can give to ANY Mom for all that she does! Get a $50 Bonus Card with every $150 gift card purchase.

Visit SpaSydell.com TODAY and make it a Day she won’t forget!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/26-05/08/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $100 gift card to Spa Sydell. (ARV: $100.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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