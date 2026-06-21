“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win a Living Spaces gift card!

Living Spaces

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a $250 promo card to Living Spaces!

This Friday, in Buford, Living Spaces is opening their first location in Georgia! Discover fresh styles, incredible prices, and free delivery as soon as next day.

Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Visit livingspaces.com/buford for details

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/26-06/26/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) promo card to Living Spaces of a $250 value. (ARV: Maximum of $250.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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