“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win dinner and a show!

Dinner and a show

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a $100 gift card to Marietta’s Silla De Toro AND a pair of tickets to see Marietta’s Theatre Production of Annie the Musical running from July 17th through August 2nd!

Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets on sale at Mariettatheatresquare.com/tickets

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/13/26-07/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize:a $100 gift card to Marietta’s Silla De Toro AND a pair of tickets to see Marietta’s Theatre Production of Annie the Musical running from July 17th through August 2nd. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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