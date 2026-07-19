“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

Back to school The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Looking for big brands and even bigger savings? Head to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, conveniently located off Exit 9 on I-575. Study smart. Shop smarter. Save before the bell at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/20/26-07/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta valued at $100. (ARV: Maximum of $100.00 based on gift card value) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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