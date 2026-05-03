“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: You could win tickets to High Fidelity with John Cusack!

High Fidelity with John Cusack

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to a special screening of High Fidelity and live conversation with John Cusack at the Fox Theatre on June 26. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/26-05/08/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to a screening of High Fidelity and live conversation with John Cusack at the Fox Theatre on June 26. (ARV: Minimum of $80.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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