“Are You Smarter Than Kara?” Live at The Georgia Renaissance Festival

ARE YOU SMARTER THAN KARA LIVE

We have your chance to play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” Live at The Georgia Renaissance Festival!

Join us this Saturday (May 3) at noon and you could be chosen to play on-stage with Tad, Drex And Kara.

Details: garenfest.com.

Running April 12 thru June 1, 2025 Saturdays & Sundays • 10:30am - 6:00pm • Rain or Shine • Free Parking!

©2025 Cox Media Group