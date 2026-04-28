Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to see Nick Jonas!

Nick Jonas Atlanta date

This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen and you have the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Nick Jonas when he brings his solo A Night With Nick tour to the Tabernacle on June 10th!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/26-05/01/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Nick Jonas at the Tabernacle on June 10. (ARV: $113.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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