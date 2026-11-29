Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to see Gary Gulman!

Gary Gulman Atlanta

Tune into Abby Jessen middays this week while you work for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see comedian Gary Gulman at Buckhead Theatre by SCANA Energy on March 6th!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/30/26-12/04/26.Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Gary Gulman at Buckhead Theatre by SCANA Energy on March 6th. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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