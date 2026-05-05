Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to the Savannah Bananas from the Georgia Lottery!

Savannah Bananas NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Assistant Coach Reginald Horton #23 of the Savannah Bananas leads a pre game cheer with the players before their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Georgia Lottery is giving you the chance to win two tickets to check out the Savannah Bananas on May 9th at Truist Park.

Listen to Abby Jessen during this week for your chance to win big. Don’t forget to pick up the new Hit family of scratchers at your local retailer! Enter ALL of your non-winning scratchers at SecondChanceGa.com for a chance to win the Rolling Jackpot! The Georgia Lottery… Today could be the day!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/06/26-05/07/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Savannah Bananas at Truist Park on May 9, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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