Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to O.A.R. with special guests Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb

O.A.R.

This week on B98.5, Abby Jessen is giving you a chance to win two tickets to a pair of tickets to O.A.R. (Of A Revolution): Three Decades Tour with special guests Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb on Saturday, August 1 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/13/26-7/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to O.A.R. (Of A Revolution): Three Decades Tour at Synovus Bank Amphitheater on August 1, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group