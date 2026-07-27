Abby Jessen has your chance to win a tickets to Mumford & Sons next week!

MUMFORD AND SONS

Listen to Abby Jessen middays this week on B98.5 and you could win a pair of tickets to Mumford & Sons PRIZEFIGHTER TOUR with special guest Medium Build at State Farm Arena on August 4 at 7:30 PM!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

As of July 26, 2026 our contest phone lines are experiencing technical difficulties. Until further notice please listen for the keyword on-air, and enter the keyword below by 3:00pm for your chance to win.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/28/26–7/30/26; Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form by time above. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/day. Odds vary. Three (3) winners will be selected randomly (1 per keyword). Prize: Two (2) tickets to Mumford & Sons PRIZEFIGHTER TOUR with special guest Medium Build at State Farm Arena on August 4 at 7:30 PM. (ARV: $100.00 based on tickets available) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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