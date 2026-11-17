Abby Jessen Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Minecraft Experience at Pullman Yards.

Minecraft Experience

Tune into Abby Jessen this week at 11am to hear the day’s secret song. Then, when you hear the secret song, be caller 25 for your chance to win four tickets to the Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue!

An in-person, immersive, interactive Minecraft quest spawning now in Atlanta at Pullman Yards for a limited time.

Embark on an hour-long rescue mission in Atlanta as you journey through multiple Minecraft biomes — collect resources, craft items, battle mobs, and help save the villagers in this real-life interactive experience.

Built for Minecrafters of all ages — explorers, creators, and first-timers alike — this limited-time Minecraft experience in Atlanta is not to be missed.

Get info and tickets at minecraftexperience.com.

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/16/26-11/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets the Minecraft Experience at Pullman Yards. (ARV: Minimum of $144.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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