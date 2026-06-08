Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Little Big Town!

Little Big Town Atlanta Art

This week, listen to Abby Jessen for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Little Big Town on September 26th at The Fox Theatre!

Tickets on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/08/26-06/12/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Little Big Town on September 26th at the Fox Theatre.. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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