Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Indigo Girls!

Indigo Girls

This Tuesday-Friday on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen at 11a to hear that day’s secret song. Then when you hear the secret song, be caller 25 and you could win two tickets to Indigo Girls with Linda Perry at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 2, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/26/26-05/29/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Indigo Girls with Linda Perry at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 2, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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