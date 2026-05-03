Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Atlanta United from the Georgia Lottery!

Atlanta United FC

The Georgia Lottery is giving you the chance to win 2 tickets to check out the Atlanta United live on May 9th, at Mercedes Benz. Listen to Abby Jessen from 10am-3pm this Monday and Tuesday for your chance to win big!

Don’t forget to pick up the MAX scratcher at your local retailer! You could win up to $1.5 million dollars. Enter ALL of your non-winning scratchers at SecondChanceGa.com for a chance to win new Rolling Jackpots! The Georgia Lottery… Today could be the day!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/26-05/05/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Atlanta United FC vs. LA Galaxy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 9, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group