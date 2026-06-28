Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to an advanced screening of Disney's Moana!

Catherina Laga'aia as Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Moana.' (Disney)

This Monday and Tuesday on B98.5, Abby Jessen is giving you a chance to win a family pack of four tickets to an advanced screening of Disney’s Moana at AMC Sugarloaf Mills in Gwinnett County on July 8th at 7pm!

Disney’s Moana is rated PG.

Tickets on sale at AMCtheatres.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/29/26-06/30/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Disney’s Moana at AMC Sugarloaf Mills in Gwinnett County on July 8th at 7pm. (ARV: Minimum of $60.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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