Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to AJ McLean!

AJ McLean Atlanta Tour Art

This week on B98.5, Abby Jessen is giving you a chance to win two tickets to AJ McLean at Buckhead Theatre on November 18! Test your luck by calling when you hear the secret song played, and you could be a winner.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/29/26-07/03/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to AJ McLean at Buckhead Theatre on November 18, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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