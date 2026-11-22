Disney's HEXED

From the creators of Zootopia, enter the world of witches. Disney’s HEXED arrives in theaters Wednesday!

Tune into Abby Jessen this week at 11am to hear the day’s secret song. Then, when you hear the secret song, be caller 25 for your chance to win FOUR Fandango movie passes to see Disney’s HEXED at participating Fandango theater near you courtesy of Disney Animation Studios!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/26-11/25/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: FOUR (4) Fandango movie passes to see Disney’s HEXED at participating Fandango theaters starting November 25th. (ARV: Minimum of $144.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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