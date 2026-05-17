Abby Jessen has your chance to win a $100 Shoe Carnival gift card

Shoe Carnival Gift Card art

This Monday-Wednesday on B98.5, when you listen to Abby Jessen from 10a-3p, you could win a $100 gift card to Shoe Carnival. Step into style with Shoe Carnival!

Gift cards are available online at ShoeCarnival.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/18/26-05/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) gift card to Shoe Carnival of $100 value. (ARV: $100.00 based on gift card.) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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