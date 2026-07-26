Abby Jessen has your chance to win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

Back to school The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Listen to Abby Jessen middays this week on B98.5 and you could win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. Study smart. Shop smarter. Save before the bell at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

Looking for big brands and even bigger savings? Head to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, conveniently located off Exit 9 on I-575.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/27/26-07/31/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta valued at $100. (ARV: Maximum of $100.00 based on gift card value) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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