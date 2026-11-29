Abby Jessen has your chance to win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Tune into Abby Jessen this week at 11am to hear the day’s secret song. Then, when you hear the secret song, be caller 25 for your chance to win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

More gifts, more savings, more holiday cheer! Find it all at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/30/26-12/04/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta $100 Gift Card. (ARV: Maximum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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