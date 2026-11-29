Tune into Abby Jessen this week at 11am to hear the day’s secret song. Then, when you hear the secret song, be caller 25 for your chance to win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!
More gifts, more savings, more holiday cheer! Find it all at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!
Contest Line: 404-897-0985
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/30/26-12/04/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta $100 Gift Card. (ARV: Maximum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.
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