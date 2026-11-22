Abby Jessen has your chance to win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

Black Friday The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

This Monday and Tuesday, Abby Jessen has your chance to win a $100 gift card to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta!

Black Friday is better at The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta! Shop your favorite brands, score big savings, and get there early! Located off Exit 9 on I-575!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/23/26-11/24/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta $100 Gift Card. (ARV: Maximum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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