Abby Jessen has a LAST CHANCE pair of tickets for 5 Seconds of Summer!

5 Seconds of Summer

This Thursday, Abby Jessen is giving one lucky fan the chance to win her tickets to see 5 Seconds of Summer at State Farm Arena on June 16th!

Listen from 10am-3pm, and call Abby and let her know why you’re a fan of 5SOS. A winner will be chosen at the end of her shift!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/11/26-06/11/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One (1) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer on June 16th at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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