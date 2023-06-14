B98.5′s B at the Movies: Free Family Movies in the Park!

Join us for three nights of free family movies in the park this summer. It’s B98.5′s B at the Movies Presented by Mayfield Ice Cream.
Bring the family, your blanket or beach chair and relax under the stars as we present fun, family films on our giant screen.
The fun begins at 7pm and movies start at begin at dusk.
- July 8
- Location: Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville
- Movie: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- July 29
- Location: Brook Run Park in Dunwoody
- Movie: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- August 12
- Location and movie TBD