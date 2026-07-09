Zoey Deutch, David Wain on their new comedy film 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass'

Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Otto, John Slattery as himself, Ben Wang as Caleb, Ken Marino as Vincent and Zoey Deutch as Gail Daughtry in ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.’ (Sony Pictures Classics)

While Wet Hot American Summer celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer, its director David Wain has a brand-new comedy headed to theaters.

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass opens wide in theaters on Friday. It stars Zoey Deutch as the titular hairdresser who travels to LA in hopes of sleeping with her celebrity crush, Jon Hamm, after her fiancé breaks her heart by hooking up with Jennifer Aniston.

Starring in a film directed by Wain and written by him and Ken Marino was "definitely a dream come true" for Deutch, she told ABC Audio.

"I love their sense of humor. I love their world that they've created and how specific it is to them," Deutch said. "It's always impressive to me when an artist carves out their own space in the world and then sticks to it with such integrity. It's really cool and I think comedy is the hardest of all genres and they do it with such brilliance."

Wain said casting the role of Gail Daughtry was "very tough ruby red shoes to fill."

"We wrote such a crazy dumb script and we knew it wouldn't work as a movie unless we had someone at the center of it that could really bring heart and grounding to it," Wain said. He needed someone who knew "how to deliver on the humor and also just have the general charisma to pull off this trick."

Deutch was "the only one we could think of that could actually do it," Wain said.

The actress has had a busy summer. Not only is she the star of this film, she also leads the Netflix hit Voicemails for Isabelle and lends her voice to Minions & Monsters.

"I feel really grateful that people are seeing them and that they're coming out into the world. I make a lot of movies that don't get as seen, and so I just feel really grateful," Deutch said.

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