You think you're so smart? Albert Einstein (1879-1955) lecturing to the American Association for the Advancement of Science at Pittsburgh. Einstein was discussing his latest theory - that it was possible that the universe might be finite after all. (Photo by Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images) (Daily Herald Archive/SSPL via Getty Images)

According to Forbes Advisor Atlanta in the MOST educated city in the US, read that again if you need to!

With major colleges like Emory, Georgia Tech, and Georgia State it’s not surprising to learn Atlanta is a very educated city. With almost 60% of residents holding a bachelor’s degree and around 27% having graduate degrees Atlanta is a pretty smart city!

Here’s the Top Ten

1. Atlanta, Georgia

2. Arlington, Virginia

3. St. Petersburg, Florida

4. San Antonio, Texas

5. San Diego, California

6. Phoenix, Arizona

7. Austin, Texas

8. Cleveland, Ohio

9. Reno, Nevada

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

If you want to know how Forbes Advisor came up with the rankings, check out the details here. Now if we could only get Atlanta drivers to not go so slow in the left lane on I-75!