You have one more chance to try to buy Harry Styles tickets

Were you in the Ticketmaster trenches like I was trying to buy Harry Styles tickets? Well, lucky for us, it looks like we have one more shot to get tickets to see him at Madison Square Garden in New York City!

Ticketmaster released this statement saying they were cancelling scalper tickets and bringing them back down to their original price.

I just went on the website to request my Harry tickets, and it was really easy!

Here’s what you do:

Go to TicketMaster.com and search for Harry Styles Click the “Request” button Choose which tickets you’d be willing to pay for! Prioritize which shows you want to go to. Wait, wish, and pray!!

You have until Friday, May 1st at 5 p.m. ET to submit your request. Good luck to everyone!