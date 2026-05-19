You can’t spell “Graduation” without “gator” A graduating college student is shattering the internet with a senior photoshoot that brings a whole new meaning to “wild.”

XUANCHENG, CHINA - DECEMBER 9, 2025 - The artificially bred population of Chinese alligators has entered hibernation in the greenhouses of the Chinese Alligator National Nature Reserve in Xuancheng City, Anhui Province, China on December 9, 2025. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Kat Daley, a 22-year-old graduating from McNeese State University, decided to skip the standard campus background for her senior portraits. Instead, she chose to pose knee-deep in water alongside Big Al, a massive, 14-foot alligator.

While the photos look completely terrifying to the average viewer, Kat wasn’t scared at all. She has been working in wildlife rehab since she was 7 years old and spends her days running Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, alongside her fiancé, Eddie.

“I really wanted to highlight what I do with these animals every day and what they mean to me. Reptiles are demonized in the media a lot more than they need to be... When people don’t interfere with those wild animals, they aren’t gonna interfere with us.”

— Kat Daley to The New York Post