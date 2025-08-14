You can order Olive Garden soups by the gallon- here’s how

Olive Garden (via Cox Media Group National Content Desk)
By Heather Taylor

If a bowl of Olive Garden’s soups are good, can you imagine a gallon?

As part of the company’s “family style meals”, Olive Garden offers all 4 of its soups by the gallon, each serving 12 people.

Clips of Olive Garden take-out orders have been circulating on social media with videos of the gallon soup buckets.

@dearyall Adventures with my boba bucket part 1: one entire gallon of Olive Garden’s chicken and gnocchi soup😂 It’s actually really economical. The whole thing is about $30 . . . . . #olivegardensoup #bobabucket #batonrouge #louisiana #olivegarden ♬ Passionfruit (Instrumental) - Luke Muzzic

The buckets are only available for take-out orders, but ordering them is a breeze.

Visit Olive Garden’s website and select the catering menu. From there you can choose car side pickup or delivery.

Under the Soups, Salads & Breadsticks menu, choose the 12-serving Homemade Soups Large option.

Once you choose your soup flavor, you can select your pickup time and date.

Don’t forget the breadsticks! You won’t get them automatically with your gallon of soup, but you can order a box of 12 for around $7.49.

