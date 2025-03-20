A Willy Wonka inspired reality competition “The Golden Ticket” is coming to Netflix

The ultimate adventure competition where only the bold strike gold!

A Willy Wonka inspired reality competition “The Golden Ticket” is coming to Netflix Actor Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka on the set of the film 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory', based on the novel by Roald Dahl, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

The Golden Ticket is an exciting new reality competition series where contestants embark on a high-stakes adventure to win the ultimate prize—a once-in-a-lifetime, multimillion-dollar experience. In each episode, competitors must solve intricate puzzles, complete physically demanding challenges, and navigate unexpected twists, all while searching for the elusive “Golden Ticket” that advances them to the next stage. With a mix of strategy, teamwork, and sheer determination, players must outwit their opponents and impress a panel of celebrity judges. Packed with suspense, drama, and jaw-dropping surprises, The Golden Ticket promises to be a thrilling ride for both contestants and viewers alike.

The premiere date is still a mystery but you can get all the details here

