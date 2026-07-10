Will Ferrell has the most Dad answer ever about losing to his kids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image created using an on‑camera special effects filter) Will Ferrell attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Hawk" at Directors Village on July 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

Will Ferrell Has the Most Dad Answer Ever About Losing to His Kids

At the Los Angeles premiere of his new show Hawk on Netflix, Will Ferrell says there came a point when he officially stopped competing against his three sons. Not because they beat him, but because they started playing dirty.

The comedy star joked that once Magnus, Mattias, and Axel got into high school, there were “too many bony elbows” and they were muscling him out of the way. So instead of taking the losses, Will says he simply retired.

His official stance? “They never really beat me... I quit.”