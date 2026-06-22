Which Toy Story character has the best Taylor Swift playlist?

Tom Hanks is Woody and Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear in 'Toy Story 5' (Walt Disney Pictures)

With Toy Story 5 fever going on, there are now custom Taylor Swift playlists for Woody, Jessie, and Buzz. Who do you think has the best taste based on their playlist?

I, personally, am a little worried about Buzz. Is he ok?