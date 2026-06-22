Which Toy Story character has the best Taylor Swift playlist?

Tom Hanks is Woody and Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear in 'Toy Story 5' (Walt Disney Pictures)
By Abby Jessen

With Toy Story 5 fever going on, there are now custom Taylor Swift playlists for Woody, Jessie, and Buzz. Who do you think has the best taste based on their playlist?

I, personally, am a little worried about Buzz. Is he ok?

On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985