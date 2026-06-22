Which Toy Story character has the best Taylor Swift playlist?

With Toy Story 5 fever going on, there are now custom Taylor Swift playlists for Woody, Jessie, and Buzz. Who do you think has the best taste based on their playlist?
I, personally, am a little worried about Buzz. Is he ok?
Apple Music created custom playlists for Woody, Jessie, and Buzz from #ToyStory5, and each one includes Taylor Swift songs that match their personalities perfectly.— The Life of Z A N A 〄 (@TheLifeofZANA) June 19, 2026
So, be honest which Toy Story character has the best taste? 👀 pic.twitter.com/9nmkicJe2y