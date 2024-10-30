What‘s your biggest fear? Here‘s Georgia’s

Statham is HalloweenTown Here are some more photos from the Halloween decorations around Statham, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

By Abby Jessen

Halloween is tomorrow, which is a great time to talk fears and phobias! My biggest fear is getting poked in the eye, but I know I have friends and family members with a wide range of fears.

Casino.ca released a survey just in time for Halloween that revealed Americans' biggest fears by state.

The biggest fear overall was the Grim Reaper, which is the scariest to people in 17 states including New York, Florida, Texas, Nevada, and California.

In Georgia, our biggest fear is heights.

You can see the full list of fears here.

