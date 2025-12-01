What are you going to do with all those pennies?

What are you going to do with all those pennies?

If you haven’t heard the production of pennies has ended as the US Mint will no longer be making pennies. But what about the approximately 300 billion pennies still in circulation, or the jar full you’ve been collecting for a rainy day? Well, you easily bring them to a local coin star and use the money for holiday gifts. But if feel like having some fun with those pennies, here are few “unique” things you could do with them

Name each penny individually, give them backstories, then shuffle them so their identities are forever lost.

Use pennies as tarot cards, interpret their messages using a system you invent on the spot and refuse to explain.

Start a penny reality show, complete with drama, alliances, and confessionals recorded in a tiny cardboard booth.

Hold penny court, where one penny is the judge, one is the defendant, and everyone loses the case.

Host a penny séance to contact long-lost change under your couch cushions.