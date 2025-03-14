Wendy Williams talks guardianship, gives health update on 'The View'

Wendy Williams discussed the latest on her recent hospital visit and her guardianship with The View.

In an interview that aired Friday, Williams said she needed a "breath of fresh air" when, according to sources, she was taken by ambulance Monday from an assisted living facility in Midtown Manhattan to Mount Sinai West hospital.

"I just needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctors," Williams told host Joy Behar about her decision to go to the hospital. "While I was at the hospital, I also got blood drawn for my thyroid, but most importantly, at the hospital, it was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation. Which I don't have it."

Williams has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022. In February 2024, a press release from Williams and her medical team revealed that in 2023 she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which according to the National Institute on Aging currently has no cure or treatments to slow its progression.

Williams spoke on Friday about her past struggles with substance abuse, saying she is "easily going on with my life alcohol free" these days.

After visiting the hospital on Monday, she said she had dinner with her niece, who had flown in to visit her, before returning to her assisted living facility. "Why am I here ... where people don't remember anything?" she asked, referring to her current living area on the memory unit floor. "I stay in the bedroom the majority of the time," she said, adding that she is not permitted to have friends visit her without permission.

A statement from the lawyer for Williams' guardian provided to TMZ on March 11 was read to Williams on The View. The statement said the guardianship was created by a judge who declared Williams legally incapacitated after the frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The lawyer claimed Williams has not been kept from her family and that she is receiving excellent medical care.

Ginalisa Monterroso, a health care advocate who joined the interview with Williams, explained that the guardianship first came about to protect Williams' money.

"I didn't mind it at that time ... but at this point in my life, I want to terminate [the] guardianship and move on with my life, if that's possible at all," Williams added.

In response to Williams' recent media appearances, in which she says she is not incapacitated, her guardian sent a letter to the court requesting that Williams have another comprehensive evaluation to assess her mental capacity. That request was granted by the judge in early March, and the results are expected sometime this spring.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.