Watch the World Cup, get paid $50,000

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the Los Angeles stop of The FIFA World Cup 26 Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at LA Live in Los Angeles on March 24, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has launched the ultimate dream job: a paid role to watch every single match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In partnership with Indeed and FOX One, the company is hiring a “Chief World Cup Watcher” to stream all 104 matches in 4K over 39 days. This isn’t a remote gig, the winner will live-stream from a custom glass studio in the heart of Times Square. Creating social content and engaging with fans in person. With a $50,000 salary and a front-row seat to the largest World Cup in history, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any soccer fanatic.