INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Yo Gabba Gabba! performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Weird Al” Yankovic has finally made it to Coachella this past weekend. It was a bit of a strange moment as he joined Yo Gabba Gabba! and other musicians on stage for an amazing rendition of “Rainbow Connection.” Check out the highlights!