UGA graduation May 5, 2017, Athens - Students cheer during the University of Georgia's undergraduate commencement ceremony at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, May 5, 2017. (DAVID BARNES / DAVID.BARNES@AJC.COM) (David Barnes)

As an alumna of University of Georgia, the graduation ceremony always has a special place in my heart. Getting to be on the field between the hedges in Sanford Stadium as you watch the fireworks that you saw online when you first got accepted to UGA is a moment like no other.

At this year’s graduation ceremony, there was something new and fabulous! If you haven’t seen Maddie Alexander sing “Georgia on my Mind” from this year’s commencement, it is a must watch. It brought tears to my eyes!

WATCH: