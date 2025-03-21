Watch Post Malone & Ashley McBryde tribute to Johnny & June at the Opry 100: A Live celebration

Earlier this week The Grand Ole Opry celebrated its 100th anniversary and Post Malone showcased his versatility and deep appreciation for country music through two standout performances. He joined Travis Tritt for a spirited rendition of “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” delivering an energetic and rowdy duet that captivated the audience. Later, stepping in for an ailing Jelly Roll, Malone collaborated with Ashley McBryde to honor Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash with a heartfelt performance of “Jackson,” seamlessly blending their voices to pay tribute to the legendary couple. These performances underscored Post Malone’s genuine connection to country music, a genre he has admired since childhood, influenced by his mother’s love for artists like Johnny Cash. His participation in the Opry’s centennial event highlighted his evolving musical journey and the genre’s enduring influence on his artistry.