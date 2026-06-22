WATCH: Harry Styles spotted jogging to his own stadium show

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 16: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Harry Styles performs on stage during his Together, Together Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena on May 16, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS)

This has to be a first, right?! Fans in London spotted Harry Styles jogging to Wembley Stadium for his stadium show instead of riding in a car.

I thought running around that huge stage would be enough to keep him in shape, but maybe he’s back to marathon training!

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