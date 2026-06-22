WATCH: Harry Styles spotted jogging to his own stadium show

This has to be a first, right?! Fans in London spotted Harry Styles jogging to Wembley Stadium for his stadium show instead of riding in a car.
I thought running around that huge stage would be enough to keep him in shape, but maybe he’s back to marathon training!
Watch:
@paigealicex Harry Styles running to his own show. Our second encounter on his run to work & I was still too stunned to speak 😭😂 #wembleystadium #harrystyles #london #togethertogether #harrystyleswembley ♬ original sound - paigealicex