LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Ed Sheeran performs during the Heart and Armor Foundation benefit concert at The Wiltern on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

That’s right! Ed Sheeran was a surprise addition the Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, and the crowd loved every second of his performance. The best part was that it was just Ed, his guitar and a keyboard. Just an amazing day for the crowds at Coachella!