LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dua Lipa has been doing a ton of cover songs on her Radical Optimism Tour. While in Madrid a few nights ago she treated the crowd to a cover of “Hero” by Enrique Iglesias in Spanish. It’s amazing!