Watch: An 85 year old woman singing ‘Landslide’ might be the most beautiful thing you hear today

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- MAY 20, 2013--A sample of a Stoughton Printing Co., vinyl album jacket, this is an "old style" gatefold, with an embossed front cover (raised lettering), and spot uv coating (high gloss coating), for the re-issue of Fleetwood Mac's, "Rumours," photographed at their company headquarters in City of Industry, May 20, 2014. Stoughton is a family-run business celebrating 50 years, as is known as one of the largest printers of jackets for vinyl LP record. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)