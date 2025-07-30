Watch: An 85 year old woman singing ‘Landslide’ might be the most beautiful thing you hear today

By Chris Centore

She really knocked it out of the park! 85 year old Carol Wade was ready to go when a Dallas senior living facility hosted a karaoke event. Stepping up to the mic and delivering a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” that left everyone speechless. With a voice full of life, wisdom, and emotion, her performance struck a chord online—reminding us all that some songs, and some voices, only get better with age.

