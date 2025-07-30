She really knocked it out of the park! 85 year old Carol Wade was ready to go when a Dallas senior living facility hosted a karaoke event. Stepping up to the mic and delivering a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” that left everyone speechless. With a voice full of life, wisdom, and emotion, her performance struck a chord online—reminding us all that some songs, and some voices, only get better with age.
Watch: An 85 year old woman singing ‘Landslide’ might be the most beautiful thing you hear today
