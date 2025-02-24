Watch: Alex Rodriguez hit clutch half court shot at Bucknell to win 10k for a student

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Former professional baseball player and FOX sportscaster Alex Rodriguez looks on before Game Five of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez stunned the crowd at Bucknell by sinking a half-court shot, proving his athleticism extends beyond baseball. Known for his powerful swing on the diamond, A-Rod showed off his touch on the hardwood with a smooth, confident release that sent the ball soaring before banking through the net. The moment electrified the gym, drawing cheers and proving that his competitive edge wasn’t limited to just one sport. Whether with a bat or a basketball, Rodriguez had a knack for delivering unforgettable highlights.