Watch: Alex Rodriguez hit clutch half court shot at Bucknell to win 10k for a student

Alex Rodriguez stunned the crowd at Bucknell by sinking a half-court shot, proving his athleticism extends beyond baseball. Known for his powerful swing on the diamond, A-Rod showed off his touch on the hardwood with a smooth, confident release that sent the ball soaring before banking through the net. The moment electrified the gym, drawing cheers and proving that his competitive edge wasn’t limited to just one sport. Whether with a bat or a basketball, Rodriguez had a knack for delivering unforgettable highlights.
Some schools have a student shoot a half-court shot to win 10k— Mark Titus Show (@MarkTitusShow) February 23, 2025
Bucknell brought in ARod to do it for them
pic.twitter.com/TAPnMO4bns