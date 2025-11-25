Was Tate McRae spotted with New Jersey Devils player Jack Hughes?

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: Tate McRae is seen on November 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Was Tate McRae looking to hit the ice with an NHL player? on

This photo circulated on the internet with fans assuming that Tate McRae and Jack Hughes are officially an item.

Jack Hughes out and about after his surgery, grabbing dinner in New York with Tate McRae 🌃



(via @deuxmoiworld) pic.twitter.com/iJXAcP7hw0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 22, 2025

the concept of jack hughes the hottest nhl player being the one to bag tate mcrae and bring her back into dating hockey players. pic.twitter.com/WVnPGkeIrc — b 💐🐾 (@swiftiexvi) November 22, 2025

JACK HUGHES ON A DATE WITH TATE MCRAE THIS IS MY NICHE pic.twitter.com/xFn1GY0YXX — arden⁹¹ (@91ardenrenee) November 22, 2025

I was out here feeling bad for Jack Hughes because he’s injured meanwhile bro is going on dates with Tate McRae. Bros doing just fine — maggie (@maggkilfeather) November 22, 2025

One fan chimed in sharing that if Tate McRae is in fact in a relationship with Jack Hughes that a double date would be happening with another iconic pop couple.

jack hughes is about to go on vacation with olivia rodrigo and louis partridge😭😭😭 — patricia SAW TAYGRACIELIVIA (@missthisliv) November 22, 2025

Some fans questioned if that is actually Tate McRae in the photos as Jack Hughes has shared photos in the past with his girlfriend.

im not a jack hughes fan but i could’ve sworn he had a girlfriend



anyway tate you can do better — karma (@thewayofmikey) November 22, 2025

So, does Jack Hughes still have a girlfriend?



We know he isn't the sharpest glass in the workshop, so I do think he would try to date an international celebrity with paparazzi and fans around, AND think his gf wouldn't find out. — Tom 🇺🇲🇨🇿 (@RedneckGoalie30) November 22, 2025

Tate McRae was formerly dating NHL player Cole Sillinger in 2023. The two broke up around the All Star break.

Do you think it was Tate McRae with Jack Hughes? Share your thoughts on this photo down below.