Walton High School rallies for a legend

As a member of the Walton High School family, I was heartbroken to learn that Josh Williams, a beloved social studies teacher and staple of our school, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. My oldest son, who was a student of his a few years ago, was equally shocked by the news.

Despite the weight of this diagnosis and the intensity of his treatments, Mr. Williams continues to show up for his students. His commitment to keeping things normal in the classroom is a testament to his dedication and passion for teaching.

Once the news broke, the Marietta community and Walton family immediately stepped up. A GoFundMe was established to assist with medical bills and family expenses, raising tens of thousands of dollars in a matter of days. While the situation is incredibly difficult, seeing the Walton community rally like this is a powerful reminder of the impact one teacher can have on a child’s life. We are sending all our support and strength to the Williams family.