USMNT fans find their new World Cup anthem

After the U.S. Men’s National Team’s massive World Cup victory, more than 70,000 fans turned the post-match celebration into an unforgettable moment, belting out John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in a stadium-wide sing-along.
While the classic tune has long been a staple at sporting events around the world, American fans made it their own with a powerful display of unity and passion. If this moment is any indication, the USMNT may have found its signature song for the rest of the tournament.