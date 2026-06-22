USMNT fans find their new World Cup anthem

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate their side's first goal, an own goal by Damian Bobadilla #16 of Paraguay (not pictured), during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

After the U.S. Men’s National Team’s massive World Cup victory, more than 70,000 fans turned the post-match celebration into an unforgettable moment, belting out John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in a stadium-wide sing-along.

While the classic tune has long been a staple at sporting events around the world, American fans made it their own with a powerful display of unity and passion. If this moment is any indication, the USMNT may have found its signature song for the rest of the tournament.