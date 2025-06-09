UPDATE! Ed the Zebra has been found and returned to his home!

Last week we heard about Ed the Zebra who escaped from his owners at the end of May. Well, good news! Ed has been found safe and returned to his owners in Tennessee. Ed got a pretty cool ride home too
NEW: Runaway Zebra captured after a week on the run in Rutherford County, Tennessee.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 8, 2025
His friends aren’t going to believe this.
Ed the Zebra was seen hanging from a helicopter before being delivered to his owner.
The Zebra’s owner said he only had him for a day when the Zebra… pic.twitter.com/zbwx4zccMZ