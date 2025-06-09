UPDATE! Ed the Zebra has been found and returned to his home!

By Chris Centore

Last week we heard about Ed the Zebra who escaped from his owners at the end of May. Well, good news! Ed has been found safe and returned to his owners in Tennessee. Ed got a pretty cool ride home too

