The ultimate wedding crashers: How the Arizona Cardinals scored a win off the field

The ultimate wedding crashers: How the Arizona Cardinals scored a win off the field American football ball and lightbox with word Love on green grass (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Chris Centore

When a New York bride found out her dream wedding-day presidential suite was completely blocked out by the Arizona Cardinals for their upcoming matchup against the Giants, she figured she was out of luck. Deciding she had nothing to lose, she reached out to the team directly, never expecting her message to actually reach the top.

In a heartwarming turn of events, the request made its way to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, leading to an unforgettable gesture that proves some teams win way before kickoff.

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

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